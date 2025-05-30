Lyon ace Rayan Cherki 'agrees' Man City move

Lyon youngster Rayan Cherki has reportedly 'agreed' to snub several other Premier League sides and join Man City in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Man City are in the market for a new number ten following the departure of the legendary Kevin de Bruyne at the end of the season.

Florian Wirtz has reportedly rejected the chance to join Pep Guardiola’s side in favour of a move to Liverpool, and City are now prioritising a deal for Cherki, 21.

According to Foot Mercato, City have barged ahead of several other Premier League sides in the race to sign Cherki after the youngster spoke with Guardiola.

It’s understood the Frenchman has now ‘agreed’ to join Man City following his impressive campaign in which he scored 12 goals and provided 20 assists in 44 games.