Lukaku disagrees with Chelsea's treatment of Sterling

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku is not happy with the way the club treats its star players.

The Belgian, who wants to leave the club but has not yet been able to agree on exit terms, is out of favor at the Stamford Bridge side.

Lukaku may well join Napoli in a player swap deal that involves the Italian side’s Victor Osimhen.

This week, Lukaku liked a post by Rio Ferdinand which criticized Chelsea's treatment of Raheem Sterling.

The latter is one who the Blues also want to move along this summer, as he is on high wages.

Ferdinand, a former Manchester United and England defender, feels that Chelsea are treating Sterling poorly.