Luis Diaz shuts down Liverpool exit talks

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has shut down reports linking him with a move away from the Premier League champions.

Barcelona and Al-Nassr are both said to be interested in the 28-year-old who played a key role in Liverpool’s title winning season.

Diaz managed to bag 17 goals and provide five assists in his 50 games across all competitions for Arne Slot’s side.

In a recent interview with the club’s in-house media team, Diaz revealed he wasn’t looking to leave Anfield any time soon.

He said: "I feel I’m going through a really good period. I’m really happy to be here, to be part of this great institution, this great club and to have great team-mates around me.

“From the moment I arrived, I felt great pride. I always tried to work hard for this, and to see that nowadays things are working out for me fills me with pride and I’m really happy because that’s what I work for.

"We are nobodies without our team-mates. We are a team. The forwards and wingers always try to help with goals and assists, and right now I’ve achieved good numbers to back that up.

“It’s about playing and then playing well, supporting the team in the way I play and enjoying it, like always."