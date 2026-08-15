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Iraola: Liverpool 'moving in right direction' as they prepare for Como double-header

Iraola reacts on the touchline
Iraola reacts on the touchlineAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Liverpool's double-header against Serie A side Como on Sunday will be ⁠a good test ahead of the new Premier League season, manager Andoni Iraola said on Saturday.

Liverpool, ‌who lost pre-season fixtures against Leeds United and AS Monaco, ‌will face Como twice on Sunday, with one ‌match to be played behind closed doors before the ‌second at Anfield.

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Iraola said he took positives from ‌last weekend's 3-2 defeat by Monaco but acknowledged his side must improve their consistency ahead of the new campaign.

"The problem ‌we had, as we had against ⁠Leeds in Chicago, was ‌that we were not able to sustain our levels ​and that is something that can only happen with time and with a lot of ​hard work on the training ground," Iraola told the club's TV channel.

"I have spoken many times about ⁠the type of ​team I want to see on the pitch, about the intensity, the intent and the energy we are looking for, and while it is clear that there ‌is still a lot of improvement to come, I believe that we are moving in the right direction."

Iraola said Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister had returned to training after the World Cup, giving him a full squad ahead of the new season, and added that it was now up to the players to deliver consistent performances.

Liverpool also strengthened their ‌defensive options by signing Uruguay international Ronald Araujo on ​a season-long loan from Barcelona last week, ‌with Iraola welcoming the addition of a player of his quality and experience.

"I am sure he will settle in quickly and have a positive impact on our squad," he said.

Liverpool will start ⁠their Premier League season ⁠at Newcastle United on ‌August 23.

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