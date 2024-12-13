Liverpool to discuss star's game time at Norwich this season after lack of opportunities

Tribal Football
Premier League giants Liverpool are ready to hold talks with Norwich City this winter.

The Reds are very keen to assess the situation around winger Kaide Gordon.

The winger, who is a Liverpool player, moved to Norwich on deadline day to get more game time.

But he has only played eight matches, which means the Reds may want to move him along to another team in the winter.

Per Liverpool Echo, the two parties will discuss Gordon and whether cutting short the loan is the best option.

He has not played in the last three match days, last involved against West Brom on November 23rd.

