Liverpool target Tzimas talks up Prem move

Ansser Sadiq
PAOK star a top target for Slot at Liverpool who wants a Premier league move
PAOK star Stefanos Tzimas has emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool.

The youngster is spending time on loan at Nurnberg at present, where he has been impressing scouts.

Per The Mirror, the Reds have been assessing Tzimas and may make a summer move.

In a recent interview with BILD, Tzimas stated: "I try to do my best every day and do my part to ensure a successful season. 

“We'll see what happens in the summer.

"I want to play in the Premier League at some point. 

“But there is still a lot to do until then, and at the moment I am in the right place at the club for my personal development."

