Liverpool striker Nunez agrees deal to join Atletico Madrid despite Napoli interest

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has agreed to join La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

This is reported by Cadena SER who state that discussions between Nunez and Atletico Madrid are advanced and that the striker is eager on a move to La Liga and wants a fresh start in Spain. The Uruguayan joined the Reds for a club record fee of £85M and has since failed to live up to expectations under managers Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

The former Benfica forward has scored just 7 goals and bagged 5 assists in 46 appearances in another dire season where he has tried and failed to lead the Liverpool attack. The report claims that everything has been agreed from the attacker's perspective and now it is down to the club’s to agree a deal ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window on June 1st.

The 25-year-old is approaching his prime and is tied down to the club for over three more years with his current deal. He has also been linked with Serie A heavyweight Napoli but Slot brushed off a question surrounding the deal and suggested that reports surrounding the striker are false.

"Do you always believe what journalists say? Not always? Me neither. Sometimes you should, but sometimes it's better not to believe everything that is written about players."

Liverpool will lift the Premier League title on Sunday against Crystal Palace where Nunez may make his final appearance for the club, much like teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, ahead of Slot’s squad overhaul which will see them build a side fit for defending the title.