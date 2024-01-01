Liverpool midfielder Jones praises Salah after victory over Man Utd

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was delighted scoring in Saturday's preseason win against Manchester United.

Jones benefitted from lead-up play by Mohamed Salah to score as Liverpool won 3-0.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’ve always said I want to be a lad who scores goals and assists and helps the team,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I just took it on myself. I thought in the first 20 minutes they were coming to press us a lot so I was trying to get on the ball more.

“But as the game went on more and they tired a bit, I saw the gaps appearing more so I thought if I can get into the box more I can nick myself a goal, and that’s what I did.”

On Salah, he continued: “That’s what he is great at and he reads the game as well.

“I just had an eye on the goal and I know Mo likes to get assists as well, he is fantastic at getting his head up and he put it on a plate for me.

“That’s part of my game (scoring goals) I feel I can improve and get in the box more; I can score more goals. I can play deep and I can also play high. Football now has changed as it’s all about stats with goals and assists. I’ve got to try to improve my game and I think a big part of that is scoring goals, assist more and be involved as much as I can.

“We’ve got lads who have come in on the scene and made themselves a name by scoring goals. I think it’s an important part of the game.

“And if you can keep yourself in the game by scoring goals and the manager sees you as a guy who can do that and can affect the game then you keep your shirt, so that’s what I’m going to try to do.”