Liverpool midfielder Jones praises Salah after victory over Man Utd

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones praises Salah after victory over Man Utd
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was delighted scoring in Saturday's preseason win against Manchester United.

Jones benefitted from lead-up play by Mohamed Salah to score as Liverpool won 3-0.

“I’ve always said I want to be a lad who scores goals and assists and helps the team,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I just took it on myself. I thought in the first 20 minutes they were coming to press us a lot so I was trying to get on the ball more.

“But as the game went on more and they tired a bit, I saw the gaps appearing more so I thought if I can get into the box more I can nick myself a goal, and that’s what I did.”

On Salah, he continued: “That’s what he is great at and he reads the game as well.

“I just had an eye on the goal and I know Mo likes to get assists as well, he is fantastic at getting his head up and he put it on a plate for me.

“That’s part of my game (scoring goals) I feel I can improve and get in the box more; I can score more goals. I can play deep and I can also play high. Football now has changed as it’s all about stats with goals and assists. I’ve got to try to improve my game and I think a big part of that is scoring goals, assist more and be involved as much as I can.

“We’ve got lads who have come in on the scene and made themselves a name by scoring goals. I think it’s an important part of the game.

“And if you can keep yourself in the game by scoring goals and the manager sees you as a guy who can do that and can affect the game then you keep your shirt, so that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

