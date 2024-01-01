Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Man Utd boss Ten Hag raps Lisandro after two-footed challenge
Man Utd boss Ten Hag blasts pundit Redknapp: You're not an okay person

Liverpool loanee Beck bitten in neck (!) in Blackburn clash with Preston

Liverpool loanee Beck bitten in neck (!) in Blackburn clash with Preston
Liverpool loanee Beck bitten in neck (!) in Blackburn clash with PrestonTribalfootball
Liverpool loanee Owen Beck appeared to be bitten while in action for Blackburn Rovers against Preston North End.

Beck was sent off for Rovers in today's 0-0 draw with derby rivals Preston.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Before his red card, Beck appeared to be bitten in the neck by Preston's Milutin Osmajic.

"Obviously that's what happens in local derbies, emotions get very high," said Rovers boss John Eustace. "You can see from the television pictures that the kid has taken a big chunk out of his neck. That's part of being in the derby, I suppose.

"(Owen) said he was sent off for the tackle, he's tried to kick the ball away and the lad has made a big scene of it. It's a harsh one, we are disappointed to have now lost him for three games. We just have to make sure Owen is okay now."

Beck's red card came after a melee two minutes before fulltime.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBeck OwenOsmajic MilutinPrestonBlackburnLiverpoolChampionship
Related Articles
Why Newcastle moved quickly to beat Man Utd to young talent
Szmodics speaks on journey to the Premier League and Ipswich
Silva defends Fulham players after Preston shootout defeat