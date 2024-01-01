Liverpool legend Souness: Salah goes missing in tough games

Ex-Liverpool captain Graeme Souness has an issue with star Mohamed Salah at present.

The Egyptian managed his 350th appearance for the club with both a goal and assist.

While the Reds beat Ipswich Town 2-0 on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, Souness criticized Salah’s output against bigger teams.

"Is he going to go to war for you when the going gets tough and you have to turn up when it really matters? I think he can be accused of not doing that," Souness told talkSPORT.

"But in saying that I was having a bit of banter with a friend of mine texting each other Liverpool’s greatest ever team.

"I’d have to go three at the back to get him in but I have him in my greatest team. When you look at some of the players that have played for Liverpool, his stats would suggest that. He’s class. He has to be in my greatest team."