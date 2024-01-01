Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Man Utd and Chelsea at odds over Chilwell terms
Man Utd chiefs determined to reach Ugarte deal with PSG

Liverpool legend Souness: Salah goes missing in tough games

Liverpool legend Souness: Salah goes missing in tough games
Liverpool legend Souness: Salah goes missing in tough games
Liverpool legend Souness: Salah goes missing in tough gamesProfimedia
Ex-Liverpool captain Graeme Souness has an issue with star Mohamed Salah at present.

The Egyptian managed his 350th appearance for the club with both a goal and assist.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the Reds beat Ipswich Town 2-0 on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, Souness criticized Salah’s output against bigger teams.

"Is he going to go to war for you when the going gets tough and you have to turn up when it really matters? I think he can be accused of not doing that," Souness told talkSPORT

"But in saying that I was having a bit of banter with a friend of mine texting each other Liverpool’s greatest ever team.

"I’d have to go three at the back to get him in but I have him in my greatest team. When you look at some of the players that have played for Liverpool, his stats would suggest that. He’s class. He has to be in my greatest team."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSouness GraemeSalah MohamedLiverpool
Related Articles
Slot pleased as Liverpool defeat Arsenal: Important to win - even in preseason
Salah delighted with Liverpool opening day win: Ipswich made it tough
Liverpool reveal £25M price tag for winger who has impressed Slot as Southampton swoop in