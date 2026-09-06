Liverpool legend challenges Szoboszlai to reach 'superstar level'

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai will be vital for Andoni Iraola this season.

Following the summer exits of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, the Hungary international has been promoted into the captaincy group, behind club skipper Virgil van Dijk.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola has already leant heavily on the 25-year-old at the start of the 2026/27 campaign as he scored a vital late penalty to earn a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on the opening weekend.

The former RB Leipzig man ended 2025/26 with a career-best 13 goals across all competitions and former Reds star Steve McManaman believes now is the time to make a step up.

"Dominik Szoboszlai is another one who is establishing himself in this team now," McManaman told Seven, powered by Ladbrokes.

"Alisson has been there for 10 years and is a superstar, as is Van Dijk, and now it's Dominik who is continuing in that spine of the team.

"We've lost some big players over the last few years; big characters in the side, and you need somebody to either come in or step up.

"That's what superstars do. He's probably the incumbent captain after Virgil, he's in the middle of the park and dictates how we play.

"He's got a really important role to play this season, because we've lost some huge characters."

On the back of an unbeaten start to the domestic season, Liverpool host Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League opener, on September 9th at Anfield.