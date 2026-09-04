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Iraola calls for patience on 'very good' Barcola after Liverpool debut

Iraola calls for patience on 'very good' Barcola after Liverpool debut
Iraola calls for patience on 'very good' Barcola after Liverpool debutREUTERS

Liverpool Boss Andoni Iraola was impressed with Bradley Barcola's debut in the 2-0 Premier League win over Ipswich on Friday (September 4).

The 24-year-old made the move to Anfield from PSG for a reported £123 million, including add-ons, in the latter stages of the transfer window.

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Barcola made his debut in the win against Ipswich, coming off the bench for the final 26 minutes as Liverpool earned their first win of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Irola was impressed with Barcola’s contribution, but admitted it may take time for him to adapt.

"I think he had good minutes. I think he has a very good pass,” he said.

"In a counter, a couple of times we didn't find him, so we will have to learn these kinds of movements because he will be in behind, threatening all the time.

"He hasn't played any competitive minutes since the World Cup, so we have to be a little bit more careful, but I think he has been very good."

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Premier LeagueBradley BarcolaAndoni IraolaLiverpoolIpswich

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