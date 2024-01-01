Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson: Slot demands a lot of hard work

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has heaped praise on manager Arne Slot.

Many fans had expected Becker to push for an exit from Anfield after Jurgen Klopp departed.

However, the Brazilian is happier than ever at the Premier League club and is enjoying playing for the club.

"His (Slot's) ideas are not too complicated. He's a really smart manager – not only about the way he thinks about football but the way he implements his ideas, it's really clear,” the Brazil stopper stated.

"The message is really clear, so for us players it's not too complicated and I think that's what we are showing on the pitch. Now we get confidence from doing the things that he asks us to do.

"But he demands a lot of hard work from us and from our side we have to keep going with these kind of things. But the answer the players are giving on the pitch is unbelievable, the hard work is so good – we have to highlight that.

"Everybody with the same goal of winning the game, keeping the clean sheet and doing whatever is necessary to do on the pitch – to defend, to attack, to score goals, create chances. So that's why I think we are doing so well at the beginning of the season."