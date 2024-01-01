Liverpool fullback Robertson: We need Mo to stay

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson believes Mo Salah will continue to prove the doubters wrong.

The Egyptian was instrumental as the Reds beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Salah has now scored 14 goals against the Red Devils, but is now in the last year of his contract.

Robertson said: “I think Mo’s goals, assists and all-round play speak for themselves - and we hope it continues in the future. He is a big-game player.

“In the biggest games, Mo always shows up and comes up with something. He has always done that against our big - rivals and we hope that continues this season.

“The minute Mo walked through the door he set Anfield alight - but he’s also set other stadiums alight. He is a Premier League legend, of course he is, but he is still wanting to write a few more stories.”