Liverpool extend Anfield dominance with Spurs demolition

Newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool extended their Anfield dominance with a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Spurs grabbed a 12th-minute lead through Dominic Solanke, but the Reds hit back to lead 3-1 at halftime with goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, and Cody Gakpo.

Advertisement Advertisement

With that, Liverpool have never lost an English topflight match at Anfield when two goals up at half time. Indeed, they went on to win 117 of those matches with just two draws.

Arne Slot’s men went ahead to win convincingly with Mohamed Salah and Destiny Udogie’s own goal completing the demolition.