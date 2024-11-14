Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Coentrao: Man Utd have signed the best coach in the world
Barcelona draw up star-studded 5-man winger shortlist

Liverpool eager to secure Robertson to new deal

Paul Vegas
Liverpool eager to secure Robertson to new deal
Liverpool eager to secure Robertson to new dealAction Plus
Liverpool are eager to secure Andrew Robertson to a new contract.

The Scotland fullback's deal expires at the end of the season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Former United scout Mick Brown told Football Insider: "They want Robertson to sign a new contract. (Kostas) Tsimikas has been more involved this season and (Arne) Slot likes to rotate those two, but they still feel he's valuable on and off the pitch.

"We've talked about their priorities when it comes to securing their best players. But Robertson has gone under the radar in that regard.

"There are question marks about (Virgil) Van Dijk, (Trent) Alexander-Arnold and (Mohamed) Salah, now there are questions about Robertson, and all of a sudden they are in serious trouble.

"At worst, they lose all three at the end of the season. So if Robertson leaves next year, the majority of their leaders and big names are gone."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRobertson AndrewLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Slot adds ex-Feyenoord staffer to Liverpool's backroom team
Real Madrid want Tottenham's Porro if Alexander-Arnold deal falls through
Barcelona draw up star-studded 5-man winger shortlist