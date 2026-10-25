Liverpool confirm Brighton clash will go ahead despite Storm Boelo still lingering

Liverpool will host Brighton at Anfield on Sunday afternoon as Storm Boelo shifts away from Merseyside.

A yellow weather warning is in place across Merseyside until 11pm on Sunday, with the Met Office predicting heavy rain and strengthening winds which could make the game a tricky affair.

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Forecasts warned of gusts reaching 55–65mph widely, with some exposed areas potentially experiencing 70–80mph.

Liverpool's Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed in December 2024 because Storm Darragh created dangerous conditions, but the Reds have confirmed this clash will go ahead as they sent a message to fans.

"The men’s team host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League and the women’s team are facing London City Lionesses in the Barclays Women’s Super League, with each kicking off at 2pm GMT.

"Due to the very windy weather, please take care if you are travelling to either game, plan your journey in advance and give yourself extra time.

"Club stewards will be on hand at both stadiums to assist supporters – please follow their guidance when you arrive.

"We wish you safe travels and we look forward to welcoming you to Anfield and St Helens Stadium."

Liverpool are still searching for their first league win at home under Andoni Iraola and a win against the Seagulls could push them into the title race with Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, Brighton arrive in excellent form, having won their last four Premier League games by a combined 15–0 as fans prepare for a thrilling affair.