Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid
Partey set to leave Arsenal this summer as Arteta eyes three stars including Zubimendi
Estevao matches Neymar record ahead of Chelsea move

Liverpool captain Van Dijk has word for Nunez after Slot blast

Paul Vegas
Liverpool captain Van Dijk has word for Nunez after Slot blast
Liverpool captain Van Dijk has word for Nunez after Slot blastAction Plus
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has told Darwin Nunez he has his support.

Nunez was called out by manager Arne Slot last week for his lack of work off the ball in recent games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Van Dijk has seen an improvement in Nunez's commitment since then.

“That’s the bare minimum that’s been asked from us from day one, but that’s the bare minimum anyway for playing for Liverpool,” said Van Dijk. “That was down to him, and it’s still down to him, and he showed a great reaction in his work rate.

“That should be the minimum, and he knows it, so you have to keep going. Everyone has a big role to play, that’s the thing. We’re all in this together, we need everyone and he’s a big part of our team as well.

“When he comes on, he has to make a positive impact. He, and the rest of the boys who came on against Newcastle, made a big impact. That’s what we need so we just have to keep that going.”

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Dijk VirgilNunez DarwinLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool captain Van Dijk: PSG clash will be very good game
Atletico Madrid chief Gil Marin reacts to transfer talk for Liverpool striker Nunez
Van Dijk rallies to support Liverpool teammate Nunez