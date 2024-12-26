Liverpool boss Slot: Leicester made it hard until third goal

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was pleased with their attitude for victory over Leicester City on Thursday night.

Jordan Ayew had Leicester ahead before the Reds stormed back through Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah.

Slot said: “Quite happy in general. During the whole game we played the way we wanted.

"The only thing we didn’t want was to go down one nil after 10 minutes. First time they threatened it was immediately a goal. Sloppy defending. That’s why it was a hard game until we scored the third one.

On the importance of levelling before the break, he continued: "It definitely was. During the first 45 minutes we were many times around their box and created enough to score a goal but if you don’t do it, you don’t know what the end result will be. That immediately lifted us.

“The first and third goals were quite similar and these players have the quality to dominate these situations and have a great finish as well. I liked the second as well, more of a team goal and Curtis Jones arriving in the box doing something that in my opinion he has to do a lot more. As a midfielder at Liverpool you have to score goals and that is what he did today.”

On topping the league table, Slot added: “Of course we look at the table but we also know how hard this league is. Two months ago we were one point behind Manchester City. What this league can do if you get injuries and suspensions...This can happen to any team. We have to stay on top of our game."