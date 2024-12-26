Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin raises doubts over international future
Man Utd boss Amorim: Pereira will see us as Wolves opportunity
Ex-Man Utd keeper: No-one wants Rashford; he'll go to MLS

Liverpool boss Slot: Leicester made it hard until third goal

Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Slot: Leicester made it hard until third goal
Liverpool boss Slot: Leicester made it hard until third goalAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot was pleased with their attitude for victory over Leicester City on Thursday night.

Jordan Ayew had Leicester ahead before the Reds stormed back through Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Slot said: “Quite happy in general. During the whole game we played the way we wanted.

"The only thing we didn’t want was to go down one nil after 10 minutes. First time they threatened it was immediately a goal. Sloppy defending. That’s why it was a hard game until we scored the third one.

On the importance of levelling before the break, he continued: "It definitely was. During the first 45 minutes we were many times around their box and created enough to score a goal but if you don’t do it, you don’t know what the end result will be. That immediately lifted us.

“The first and third goals were quite similar and these players have the quality to dominate these situations and have a great finish as well. I liked the second as well, more of a team goal and Curtis Jones arriving in the box doing something that in my opinion he has to do a lot more. As a midfielder at Liverpool you have to score goals and that is what he did today.”

On topping the league table, Slot added: “Of course we look at the table but we also know how hard this league is. Two months ago we were one point behind Manchester City. What this league can do if you get injuries and suspensions...This can happen to any team. We have to stay on top of our game."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpoolLeicester
Related Articles
Liverpool go seven points clear at top after dominant victory over Leicester
Liverpool boss Slot: Leicester offer big challenge to us
Liverpool boss Slot insists Van Nistelrooy will be good for Leicester