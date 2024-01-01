Tribal Football
Liverpool boss Slot delivers Robertson update
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has provided an update on the fitness of Andy Robertson.

The Scotland left-back did not have the best of summers at Euro 2024 with his national team.

He is currently undergoing a rehabilitation program and will join up with the first team squad when they are back from their preseason tour of the USA.

Slot told a press conference in Pittsburgh: "He is not fully fit yet. But we are expecting him in the end of the tour – maybe just after the tour – to be fully fit again.

"He took a small injury into the Euros and afterwards he had to recover from that after playing those games. 

“But we will expect him back after our tour – but he joined us over here."

