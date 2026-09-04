Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola revealed what is behind Alexander Isak's quick start to the 2026-27 season.

Just two games into the new season, Isak has already matched 2025-26’s tally, with three goals in Liverpool’s opening three games.

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The 26-year-old scored a brace within the first nine minutes of Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Ipswich on Friday (September 4), their first three points under Iraola.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Iraola spoke about his delight to get the first win and just what he and the rest of the players are doing to get the best out of Isak.

"It's nice, definitely (to get the first win). We needed that one with the way it has been. We got a clean sheet,” he said.

“Controlling the game quite well, I think that we started the game really strong, and then it was another kind of second half. Probably wasn't as good as the first one."

On Alexander Isak: "He's a massive player for us. My demands will probably not be about the goals; I know he is fit and in good shape. He's going to produce the numbers.

“My fight with him will be more about other stuff, how to help the team in other situations - but it is good he has already played two full games, scoring the goals, so I am very happy to have him."

He added: "Today I thought we were much better in our press in the first half, so we were covering very high, and then we could make contact with him (Isak) in good positions.

“If we recover the ball lower, it will be harder to find him, so it's all about community effort to get our number nine in situations that he was in today."