Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Petit slams Chelsea signing Sancho
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

Liverpool ace Salah: Records obsession has worked against me

Liverpool ace Salah: Records obsession has worked against me
Liverpool ace Salah: Records obsession has worked against me
Liverpool ace Salah: Records obsession has worked against meAction Plus
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah admits his obsession for records has sometimes worked against him.

Salah has broken a catalog of records during his time as a Liverpool player.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And he said: “The one I was into it too much was Premier League record for the club.

“That was in my head, that’s why I took the shirt off against United (after scoring his record 129th league goal for Liverpool in their 7-0 victory at Anfield in March 2023).

“No, that (being a goalscorer) developed with time. When I was at Roma, in two seasons I scored 30 goals. Now if I score 30 goals in two seasons, they’re going to kill me here!

“But I think that changed a lot, especially in my first season I won the Golden Boot so the expectation becomes bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueSalah MohamedLiverpool
Related Articles
Salah eager to sign new Liverpool contract after Slot's opening games prove a success
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: The scoop on Dybala & Roma; Osimhen-Galatasary 'secret' details; Saudi to lock in Salah
Respecting his senators: How Slot's Liverpool made child's play of a dismal Man Utd