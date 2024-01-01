Liverpool ace Salah: Records obsession has worked against me

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah admits his obsession for records has sometimes worked against him.

Salah has broken a catalog of records during his time as a Liverpool player.

And he said: “The one I was into it too much was Premier League record for the club.

“That was in my head, that’s why I took the shirt off against United (after scoring his record 129th league goal for Liverpool in their 7-0 victory at Anfield in March 2023).

“No, that (being a goalscorer) developed with time. When I was at Roma, in two seasons I scored 30 goals. Now if I score 30 goals in two seasons, they’re going to kill me here!

“But I think that changed a lot, especially in my first season I won the Golden Boot so the expectation becomes bigger and bigger and bigger.”