Let's get it on! Guardiola calls for swift end to Man City Prem hearing

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he doesn't want to see the club's Premier League case drag on any longer.

City are answering 115 charges from the Premier League for breaching their spending rules.

The hearing will be held next month and a ruling isn't expected until next year. Punishment ranges from points deduction to relegation.

"I am happy that it starts soon and hopefully it will finish soon," Guardiola said. "For the benefit of all of us, especially the club but also other Premier League clubs and all the people who don't wait for the sentence.

"I wish, from deep in my heart, we go to the trial, and the independent panel as soon as possible release what happened and we will accept like always we have.

Asked if the hearing could unsettle his players, the manager added: "No. We have been talking about that for three or four years."