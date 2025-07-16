Leicester name Cifuentes as new manager: A great honour

Marti Cifuentes has been named new manager of Leicester City.

Cifuentes succeeds Ruud van Nistelrooy after Leicester's relegation last season from the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Spaniard moves from Championship rivals QPR after 18 months in charge at Loftus Road.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said:“We’re delighted to welcome Martí to Leicester City. His energy, ambition and clarity of ideas stood out throughout the recruitment process. We felt strongly that bringing him to the Club would help us to create the success we all want in the years ahead.

"Martí is an excellent fit for our Football Club - his personal and coaching qualities will be vital to building an identity our fans will be able to see reflected in their team on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Cifuentes said: “It’s a great honour to be appointed Leicester City Manager. This is a fantastic Club with a proud history and it’s a privilege to me to be asked to help write the next chapter.

"I’m looking forward to getting to know the players, as well as connecting with our supporters and the city in the weeks and months ahead. I can see the passion that exists here, and I’m excited to begin this journey together.”