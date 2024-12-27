Leicester keeper Stolarczyk: Prem debut dream come true

Leicester City goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk was full of pride making his Premier League debut last night.

Stolarczyk stepped up for Leicester's 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.

He said afterwards: "It was a dream come true. Something you always work for and you imagine this moment. For it to finally happen is such a proud moment for me and my family. To do it also at Anfield, I am nothing but proud.

"I was told this morning and a bit of excitement but I felt ready and just wanted to show what I could do.

"Conor (Coady) is a great character and a very good leader. He always talks to you and gives you courage. I was pleased to make my debut with someone like him it made it easier."