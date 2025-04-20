Leicester City relegated from Premier League after Liverpool defeat

Leicester City have officially been relegated from the Premier League following their 1-0 defeat to champions-elect Liverpool on Sunday.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side have finally been put out of their misery, falling back down to the Championship just one season after earning promotion as champions.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold dealt the blow that sent them down, scoring in the 76th minute to put his side just one win away from Premier League glory.

Leicester still have five games to make their points tally a little more respectable having picked up just 18 from their 33 so far.

Ipswich Town are also expected to go down barring what would be the greatest escape in Premier League history, marking the second consecutive season all three promoted sides have gone straight back down.