Leicester chairman Aiyawatt wipes £124M of club debt

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha has moved to wipe a large chunk of the club's debt.

Top and Leicester's parent company King Power has wiped out £124m owed by the club.

In issuing two new sets of shares, the debt has been converted to equity. It is the second time in three years Top has made such a move, having previously wiped £194m of debt.

The club announced: "Leicester City Football Club today announces two new issues of shares to King Power International and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, relieving the club of a combined total of £124m of debt to its parent company and owner. The share allotments, filed with Companies House this week, capitalise previous loans from KPI and Khun Top which have supported the club’s recent development.

“The move strengthens the club’s balance sheet, reduces interest costs and relieves the club of all remaining shareholder loans. This latest debt-to-equity conversion takes the Srivaddhanaprabha family’s overall investment during its ownership of Leicester City to over £420m. The club remains grateful for the family’s unwavering support and for the long-term security they continue to provide.”