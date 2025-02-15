Leicester chairman Aiyawatt addresses unhappy fans; welcomes Coulibaly signing

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha has addressed the club's problems in today's match programme notes.

Top is responding in his notes for today's clash with Arsenal amid plans for protests from fans against the club's management.

"We know some of you are frustrated, we respect the views you have shared and we know there are things we need to improve together as one club,” Top writes.

“But we also know those improvements are made more easily in the Premier League. To give us the best chance of achieving that, I ask that, during the game, you get behind the team and give them your full support.

“Winning the games and the points we need to stay up is only possible with your support.”

He also stated: “January was a challenging month for us in the transfer window, where our ability to strengthen was limited by our PSR position.

“We were very pleased to sign Woyo Coulibaly and we explored a number of options to make further additions to Ruud’s squad during the month, but the space available in our PSR calculations did not enable us to add further quality we all felt would improve the team.

“We remain ambitious, have always been committed to investing in the squad and will continue to be in the future. But our ambition must be pursued within the laws of the game.

“We retain absolute belief in the group of players we have and the qualities of the manager and staff around them for the challenge ahead of us.

“There’s everything to play for during the coming weeks, and we are all ready to fight for it.”