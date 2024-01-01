Leicester and Everton clash delayed over torrential rain

Leicester City's clash with Everton has seen the second-half delayed due to torrential rain.

The Sun reports the second-half was pushed back due to the thunder and lightning at the King Power Stadium.

Referee Darren England called Leicester boss Steve Cooper and Everton's Sean Dyche together in the tunnel to discuss the sitation. He was also seen testing the pitch by bouncing a ball on it.

The players were lining the tunnel as the torrential downpour continued.

Eventually, England chose to push back the kickoff and wait for the weather to clear.