Leeds boss Daniel Farke was full of praise for under pressure Michael Carrick ahead of their meeting at Elland Road on Sunday (October 18).

The west Yorkshire club have had an impressive start to the season, currently sitting in seventh, with nine points from their opening six Premier League games.

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It’s also been reported that Farke is on the verge of signing a new deal at Leeds, a stark contrast to his rival across the Pennines.

A 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid in midweek has put even more pressure on Carrick heading into this game.

Man United have just one league win, a 5-2 victory against newly promoted Ipswich, and just two across all competitions.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Farke defended the under-fire Carrick, and credited him with an ‘amazing job.’

"When I think about Michael, we don’t have too many young British coaches and managers in the Premier League," Farke said.

“Right now we have someone, a really young, promising manager who’s done an excellent job at Middlesbrough and he came in last season in a situation and helped a lot to stabilise the club, helped a lot to steady the ship, and has done an amazing job.

“After six game days, when they didn’t have a horrendous start but, of course, by their perception they want to fight for the title, the criticism starts already. I don’t like it.

“If we have young, promising managers let’s also look a bit after them, especially ones that have a British passport.

“Keep in mind what he has done for the club for many years as a player, what he has done last season in a very difficult situation where many persons would also be a bit hesitant, more or less like to, to step in and to help. He has done a top-class job.”