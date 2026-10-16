Carrick: I don't need results to save Man United job

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick is ready to fight for his job in the coming weeks.

The former England international signed a contract as permanent boss at Old Trafford at the end of las season after guiding the club to a UEFA Champions League qualification.

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However, despite a big-spending summer, Carrick has won just one of his first six Premier League games of 2026/27, and been dumped out of the EFL Cup.

Ahead of a trip to old rivals Leeds United this weekend, Carrick claimed the focus is not just on him, as his future comes under real scrutiny.

"I don't 'need' results. We all 'need' results. It's not about me. Manchester United is a lot bigger than any individual, bigger than me, bigger than any player and anyone else who works at this club.

"It's not about me. I don't go into every day at work thinking about me. It's not about me or any individual players, it's about the football club.

"What we stand for and what we live for and the history and things we need to live up to - that's what drives us. Whatever is best for the club and the team on Sunday is the most important thing, it's not about me."