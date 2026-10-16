Leeds boss Daniel Farke has reportedly agreed terms over a new deal with the club ahead of their game against arch rivals Man United on Sunday (October 18).

Farke, 49, continues to prove a lot of people wrong with Leeds currently sitting in seventh on nine points from their opening six games.

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Now, according to The Athletic, Farke is on the verge of signing a new deal with the west Yorkshire club, with his new deal set to run until 2029.

Formalities of the deal still need to be finalised before it can be signed, but there is broad agreement on both sides about how it will be structured.

The news comes ahead of Leeds’ game at Elland Road with rivals Man United, who have struggled to get going under Micahel Carrick this season.

Pressure is on Carrick to get a result, and should they lose, he could become the second Man United manager to lose their job after a game with Leeds.