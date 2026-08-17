Newly promoted Coventry have completed the signing of striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest.

The 29-year-old struggled for regular game time at Forest last season, starting just three of his 17 Premier League games, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

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Awoniyi became Forest's record signing at the time when he joined from Bundesliga club Union Berlin back in 2022 for £17.2m.

He has now joined Frank Lampard’s Coventry for a fee of £9 million, per BBC Sport, signing a deal for an as yet undisclosed period.

On his new challenge with Coventry City, Awoniyi said: “I’m very happy to complete my move to Coventry City.

“I am very excited about this season, and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m really looking forward to working with my new teammates, I have seen how amazing they have been last season, coming up from the Championship, they were incredible and now I am just excited to join them and get started for the new season.”