Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Horror injury overshadows Liverpool’s goalless Como friendly

Man United line up shock academy sales to balance summer spending

Mourinho green lights Real Madrid offer on Zubimendi

Man City start Bouaddi talks after Lille accept record breaking fee

Most read on Flashscore News

Neymar becomes first player forced to leave pitch as Serie A trials anti-time wasting rule

Cameroon crush Malawi in WAFCON final to claim first continental crown

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Milan agree €50m deal for Moreira, Vicario set to join Juventus

DONE DEAL: Coventry complete Taiwo Awoniyi signing from Nottingham Forest

DONE DEAL: Coventry complete Taiwo Awoniyi signing from Nottingham Forest
DONE DEAL: Coventry complete Taiwo Awoniyi signing from Nottingham ForestREUTERS

Newly promoted Coventry have completed the signing of striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest.

The 29-year-old struggled for regular game time at Forest last season, starting just three of his 17 Premier League games, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Awoniyi became Forest's record signing at the time when he joined from Bundesliga club Union Berlin back in 2022 for £17.2m.

He has now joined Frank Lampard’s Coventry for a fee of £9 million, per BBC Sport, signing a deal for an as yet undisclosed period.

On his new challenge with Coventry City, Awoniyi said: “I’m very happy to complete my move to Coventry City. 

“I am very excited about this season, and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m really looking forward to working with my new teammates, I have seen how amazing they have been last season, coming up from the Championship, they were incredible and now I am just excited to join them and get started for the new season.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueTaiwo AwoniyiCoventryNottinghamFootball transfers