Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Lallana adamant Southampton will stay up

Lallana adamant Southampton will stay up
Lallana adamant Southampton will stay up
Lallana adamant Southampton will stay upTribalfootball
Southampton's new signing Adam Lallana has full confidence that they can stay up.

The former Liverpool and Brighton midfielder has returned to his old club this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lallana, who left Brighton at the end of his contract, believes that he can help the St. Mary’s Stadium club avoid going straight back down after promotion.

He told club media: “This time last year I met Prowsey (James Ward-Prowse) for a coffee. Prowsey understood that he might be leaving and that the club needed to sell him.

"Losing a personality like that can be really costly for a football club. I think Russell and his team need to take credit for the loan signings he brought in and the core of British players here.

“It’s not easy doing that when you’ve just come into a job. He was trying to build a relationship with all the backroom staff while trying to get results and win promotion.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLallana AdamSouthamptonBrighton
Related Articles
Southampton signing Lallana: Martin style similar to De Zerbi
DONE DEAL: Lallana 'extremely happy' returning to Southampton
Lallana confirms Southampton interest