Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Liverpool to snap up Isak for £120M as they break British transfer record once again
Real Madrid actively discussing Vinicius Junior sale

Klopp raises major Wirtz question for Liverpool and Slot

Paul Vegas
Klopp raises major Wirtz question for Liverpool and Slot
Klopp raises major Wirtz question for Liverpool and SlotLiverpool/X.com
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has questioned where his successor will field Florian Wirtz.

The £125m signing was left out of Liverpool's squad by manager Arne Slot for their opening preseason friendly against Preston on the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Yes (he will establish himself)," said Klopp, now the global football director of Red Bull, "although of course I don't know exactly which position Arne has in mind for Florian."

Wirtz can play anywhere across the front three, though he was also utilised by Bayer Leverkusen in a central attacking midfield role.

Klopp has also said of Wirtz: "This is going to be absolutely fantastic, I'm sure of it. It's very hard to strengthen a team when you're champions. But Liverpool have managed it.

"They've signed an exceptional talent in Florian Wirtz. I'm looking forward to seeing it. It's going to be great."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWirtz FlorianLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool to snap up Isak for £120M as they break British transfer record once again
Every Premier League signing so far including Wirtz, Reijnders, Pedro and Cunha
Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rolfes: How Liverpool won Wirtz battle