Klopp raises major Wirtz question for Liverpool and Slot

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has questioned where his successor will field Florian Wirtz.

The £125m signing was left out of Liverpool's squad by manager Arne Slot for their opening preseason friendly against Preston on the weekend.

"Yes (he will establish himself)," said Klopp, now the global football director of Red Bull, "although of course I don't know exactly which position Arne has in mind for Florian."

Wirtz can play anywhere across the front three, though he was also utilised by Bayer Leverkusen in a central attacking midfield role.

Klopp has also said of Wirtz: "This is going to be absolutely fantastic, I'm sure of it. It's very hard to strengthen a team when you're champions. But Liverpool have managed it.

"They've signed an exceptional talent in Florian Wirtz. I'm looking forward to seeing it. It's going to be great."