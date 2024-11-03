Keane: These players don't have DNA of a Man Utd player

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has taken fresh aim at the players after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Keane has questioned the players' character after a week which saw Erik ten Hag sacked as manager and replaced by Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "When the going gets tough, you roll your sleeves up.

"You become a team and you win an ugly game, but this United team doesn't do it.

"I am very critical of them, but I would love to turn up and watching them win 2-0.

"I wouldn't want to be in the trenches with these players. These players, a lot of them don't have the DNA of a Man Utd player in my eyes."