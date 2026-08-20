Keane says Man Utd won't win the league: Is that a league-winning midfield? Probably not

Roy Keane has given his brutally honest predictions on Manchester United ahead of the new campaign.

United travel to the MKM Stadium on Saturday as they kick off their Premier League campaign away from home under manager Michael Carrick who led the side to a Champions League finish last season.

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After opening their wallet and splashing out on the likes of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, United are also aiming to sign Carlos Baleba to join a midfield which is arguably one of the best in the league.

The Red Devils will be aiming to push the likes of Arsenal for the Premier League title this term but as hopes start to grow, Keane spoke on Stick to Football about how United may fall short of expectations.

"I think that’s a good way of putting it, a good midfield. But if you’re on about winning the league, I think it’s short.

“United’s big problems are still going to be defensively. That midfield and going forward, there is a big goal threat at United, they were very good last year with it, especially when Carrick took over they were a real goal threat.

"The issue is at the back, the full-backs and the two centre-halves are still a big issue. But on paper, they (the midfield) jump out as really good players. But is there a league-winning midfield there? Probably not. No, I don’t see it.

"Tielemans is a safety bet for United. Over the last few years, Casemiro is a good example, players have come in huge money, big wages.

“Tielemans knows the Premier League, is a good international, having gone to Old Trafford with Vila and had success he will be fine with the expectation. But will he get United to the very top? No."

The last time United faced Hull they drew 0-0 back in 2017. A similar result could put an instant dent in the club’s title chances as Carrick seeks a perfect start to the campaign as his side chases down champions Arsenal in what should be a thrilling title race.