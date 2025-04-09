Tribal Football
Most Read
Lewis-Skelly makes history in Arsenal vs Real Madrid clash
Pogba reveals he’s received offers as he prepares comeback
Bournemouth defender Huijsen agrees Real Madrid move, but...
Chelsea make early transfer call for Sancho

Juventus turn attention from Victor Osimhen to Ademola Lookman

Tribal Football
Juventus turn attention from Victor Osimhen to Ademola Lookman
Juventus turn attention from Victor Osimhen to Ademola LookmanProfimedia
Juventus have reportedly turned their attention away from 'dream option' Victor Osimhen to his Nigeria teammate Ademola Lookman.

According to a report from Tuttosport, Juventus have decided against a move for Osimhen, 26, and have turned their attention to Atalanta ace Lookman, 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Juventus are in the market for a new number nine in the summer as they seek to sell out-of-form forward Dusan Vlahovic.

It’s understood Napoli have no interest in selling Osimhen to a rival despite the strikers continued attempts to leave.

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, has a €70 million clause in his contract that only applies to foreign clubs.

Several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Man United have all been linked with the striker.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOsimhen VictorLookman AdemolaJuventusSerie AFootball Transfers