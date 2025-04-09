Juventus turn attention from Victor Osimhen to Ademola Lookman

Juventus have reportedly turned their attention away from 'dream option' Victor Osimhen to his Nigeria teammate Ademola Lookman.

According to a report from Tuttosport, Juventus have decided against a move for Osimhen, 26, and have turned their attention to Atalanta ace Lookman, 27.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juventus are in the market for a new number nine in the summer as they seek to sell out-of-form forward Dusan Vlahovic.

It’s understood Napoli have no interest in selling Osimhen to a rival despite the strikers continued attempts to leave.

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, has a €70 million clause in his contract that only applies to foreign clubs.

Several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Man United have all been linked with the striker.