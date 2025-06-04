Juventus flop Douglas Luiz eyes Premier League return

Douglas Luiz is reportedly hoping for a return to the Premier League just one year after joining Italian giants Juventus from Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old has struggled to settle at Juventus, thanks in large part to injury and lack of consistent game time while his side stumbled towards Champions League qualification.

Now, according to Tuttosport, Luiz is seeking a return to the Premier League just one year after leaving Aston Villa for a reported €50 million.

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United have both been linked with a move for the Brazil international and Juve are willing to sell.

Juventus are said to have an interest in Newcastle midfield maestro Sandro Tonali and could be set to offer Luiz as part of a deal for the Italian.