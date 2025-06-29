Jurgen Klopp reveals why he may never return to management
The 58-year-old ended his nine-year spell at Liverpool after the 2023-24 season, becoming Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer months later.
In his recent interview with German outlet Welt, he has suggested that he no longer has the desire to be a coach, citing the personal cost.
Klopp said: “I was in a tunnel, but never with myself. Now I pay more attention to myself. As silly as it sounds, I stopped doing what I always wanted to do.
“But it took me too far away from normal life – and ultimately, I no longer had a normal life. Whatever normal life is: my car knew three ways – to the stadium, to the training ground, and home.
"Frustratingly, while I had many visitors in Liverpool, I hardly had time for them. In the last four months, I’ve been to two weddings – before that, none in 23 years.”
"But I don’t want that (management) anymore. I have a job now that fulfills me and is also intense. I don’t sleep in the morning and I don’t go to bed later at night, but I can organise my work much better. My wife, for example, is really happy with it because we can plan things much better that we couldn't before.”
"Of course I enjoyed it too. Some days I couldn’t believe my luck. Just look where I came from – and then I made it to Liverpool FC, and it worked out pretty well there.
“If I were to go back to coaching somewhere, it would all start again. I’m me! I can’t just take over and coach. Then I’d be completely involved everywhere again. And I just don’t see that happening anymore.”
"He (Roy Hodgson) came up to me and asked how I was. In the same breath he said to me: ‘I miss it.’ And I was like: ‘What?’ Roy is 77 years old – and he wants to be a coach again.
“Unbelievable! When we played against Crystal Palace with Liverpool, I always asked him whether his apartment was damp or why he was standing on the pitch now.”
"But Jose Mourinho also said to me: ‘This is not the end.’ There are those coaches who always want to do that. I loved being a coach, but I was never addicted.”