Jordan claims Levy's "road is running out" with Tottenham fans who desire trophies

Jordan claims Levy's "road is running out" with Tottenham fans who have grown impatient

Simon Jordan has hit out at Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and revealed that he thinks fans are rapidly running out of patience due to underinvestment.

The club released its financial results for the year ending June 30, 2024, revealing a 4 percent dip in revenue to £528.2 million. Levy recently defended the club's spending strategy just days before a planned fan protest against him and the way he is running the North London side.

The Spurs chairman has been in the role since 2001, and many fans have pleaded with him to step down in recent years. Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan stated that it may be time for Levy to go as he desperately tries to defend himself.

"The bottom line is football fans expect ambition from their club, they expect aspiration.

"If Spurs and Daniel Levy aren’t delivering it because his pursuit of sustainability and the model that he wants to work to isn’t going to give them the outcomes that they want, then they have the right to say it.

"I personally think with Daniel that his road is running out in terms of the opportunities he has to defend his position.

"I defend Daniel against one-sided arguments because I’ve been an owner on the other side of the equation, and I can’t help defend owners to some extent because I know what the other side of the conversation is.

"But I also suggest that Tottenham Hotspur cannot go around not achieving things.”

Despite their brand new stadium and mass investment into young players last summer, Jordan stated that fans want more which means trophies, success and not a 14th place position in the Premier League.

"Of course we’ve had COVID since the stadium was built and the opportunities of revenues.

"There were hundreds of millions of pounds lost to football clubs during that period of time that is now being caught up with and Daniel will run that particular argument.

"And he’ll run the argument about covenants and the amount of money they’ve got available to themselves but fans are not interested in that.

"If they’ve been told that the building of a stadium is going to make them more competitive with the opposition and then the argument being run is that they can’t meet the opposition because they’ve got to service debt, then you can’t have it both ways."