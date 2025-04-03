Jones happy to play where needed for Liverpool after derby triumph

Curtis Jones was happy to play at right-back for Liverpool in victory over Everton.

The midfielder was moved to fullback by manager Arne Slot as the Reds won 1-0 on Wednesday night through Diogo Jota's second-half goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Yeah, of course it is (a big win),” he told Liverpoolfc.com post-match.

“We have come back after the break and have got an important run. We have started with the first game with three points and a clean sheet, so it was a perfect start.

“It was just one of those things (playing at right-back) I say all the time – at the end of the day, I’m a footballer.

“Of course I want to play eight or 10 – or false nine or off the left or anything like that – (but) I just want to go and play and help the team as much as I can.

“As I said, of course I want to play eight or 10 or even six but there are lads in there who are doing a fantastic job so I’ve just got to wait for my chance. Of course I back myself all the time but at the end of the day it is the choice of the manager and his staff, and he knows what he thinks is best for the team. I respect that and I just always wait until he needs me.”

He added: “They were going long all the time so I was finding myself at the back a lot, at the back post, and I was clearing things, I was stopping shots and crosses and things like that.

“That’s part of the game and part of a right-back as well. He has trusted me in there so I have to do a job.”

On matchwinner Jota, Jones was effusive with his praise.

“What a player Jota is,” said Jones. “And all the lads as well who come off the bench and help, and the lads who start. We’ve got a great team and whether you start or not, you just know it’s all about the team.

“Jota has kind of had a run of games where he has not scored, but he works hard as well. That’s the trust we all have in him, that if he doesn’t score or doesn’t assist we know he will always run, he’ll always be there for the team and for a pass.

“He scored as well, that’s the important thing.”