Diogo Jota hopes Everton win boosts Liverpool's momentum

Liverpool star Diogo Jota hopes their 1-0 win over Everton will fuel their momentum for the rest of the season.

The Portuguese international's 57th-minute strike decided the Merseyside derby, boosting Arne Slot’s men’s Premier League title hopes.

While emphasizing the importance of the win for the Anfield giants, he expressed his delight at scoring his first goal since January.

“Massive, of course, not only because it's a derby but because after this international break we have this run-in of nine games and it was really important to start with three points. Hopefully that gives us momentum for the rest of the season,” Jota told club website.

“I always believe in myself. I always believe that the chances will come and I need to be there to take them.

“Hopefully this game starts a good run for me that could be helpful for the team. Like I said, the three points was really the most important thing today.”