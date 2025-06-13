James Milner eyes Premier League record after new Brighton deal

James Milner will be playing in the Premier League into his 40s after signing a new one-year contract extension with current side Brighton.

The 39-year-old has played 638 Premier League games, just 16 off Gareth Barry’s record for the most appearances in the English top flight.

Milner played just four league games for Brighton last season after he picked up an injury in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal in late August of 2024.

Fabian Hurzeler, who is seven years younger than Milner, told Brighton's website: “I’m really pleased we will have James with us again this season.

“Last season he wasn’t able to help the team on the pitch as much as he would have liked, but around the squad his experience is invaluable, especially for the younger players.

"He’s a great guy to have in our environment, who is always there for me and the team. I’m looking forward to working with him again.”