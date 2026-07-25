James Garner is a major doubt for Everton's Premier League opener after undergoing groin surgery.

The 25-year-old was indispensable for Everton last season, featuring in all 38 of their Premier League games, playing 3414 minutes, more than any other outfield player.

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Garner could now miss their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 22nd.

Everton have released a statement confirmed that Garner has undergone surgery to address a groin injury.

“James Garner has undergone successful surgery to address a groin issue identified during pre-season,” it reads.

“The Blues midfielder has begun his rehabilitation at Finch Farm and is progressing as expected, with a return to first-team training being targeted around the opening week of the Premier League season, subject to his continued recovery.”