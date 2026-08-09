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Jaissle starts Newcastle reign with preseason win over 10-man Valencia

Matthias Jaissle on the touchline
Matthias Jaissle on the touchlineREUTERS / Pablo Morano

Newcastle United's new coach Matthias Jaissle sees plenty of work ahead ⁠for his young team after marking his first game in charge with a 2-1 pre-season friendly ‌win over Valencia on Saturday.

Jaissle endured an early setback when Filip ‌Ugrinic fired Valencia ahead inside four minutes, ‌but Newcastle fought back at the Mestalla Stadium with substitute ‌Yoane Wissa scoring twice in the second half.

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"It ‌was a friendly today. We will not smash the locker room now and celebrate a lot," Jaissle told reporters.

"We're ‌quite balanced. We know what it is ⁠about. Now it's pre-season, ‌and we're still looking to work on it. It's just ​a journey."

The victory was overshadowed by an injury scare for summer signing Anthony Elanga, ​who was stretchered off after a challenge from Valencia defender Jose Gaya, who was shown a red card.

However, ⁠Jaissle said the ​Sweden international appeared to have escaped a serious injury.

"It seems to be not bad, so we are pleased. I hope it's true, then he can start again ‌next week," the 38-year-old said.

"I was in fear, definitely, but now I'm more relaxed as the medical department is showing almost green lights, and there's nothing serious."

Jaissle, appointed on Wednesday following the departure of Eddie Howe, has inherited a squad in transition following the departures of key players Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

The German manager turned to ‌youth, with goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek, midfielder Aladji Bamba and ​winger Bazoumana Toure making their debuts, while 18-year-old ‌Sean Steur impressed off the bench.

"Time is the key. They're young lads," Jaissle said. "It's never going to be easy in football, especially at the highest level, but we're here to help them."

Newcastle ⁠begin their Premier League ⁠campaign against Liverpool on ‌August 23.

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Premier LeagueMatthias JaissleNewcastle UtdAnthony ElangaValenciaJose Gaya

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