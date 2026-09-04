Alexander Isak scored both goals as Liverpool beat Ipswich 2-0 in the Premier League on Friday (September 4).

The 26-year-old took his tally for the new season to three with a lightning quick brace, scored within the first nine minutes at Portman Road.

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Just over a year after joining Liverpool for £125 million, Isak has already equalled the number of Premier League goals he scored for the Reds last season.

A poorly time and lengthy injury was the main issue he failed to hit the ground running, but he believes he has put all his issues behind him.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "We were waiting for the first win. We talked about starting the game good, which we haven't done recently, so it was perfect for us to get two good quick goals."

On the result today: "With a normal pre-season, I think we are starting to get to the way we want to play. To be offensive and attack the defence. I think we did that today. We scored two, and we could of scored more."

Reflecting on last year: "It was not easy. It was obviously a long injury and a difficult season in general. I was thinking to have a good World Cup, and then to start off the season well, which I think I have done now. It's kind of behind me, but it wasn't easy."