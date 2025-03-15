Isak breaks silence on Newcastle contract situation

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Alexander Isak admits he's yet to discuss new contract terms with Newcastle United.

The striker has a deal on 2028, but is seeking a hefty pay-rise to stay.

"I said I'm not really thinking about the summer," the sought-after striker said at his Carabao Cup final media conference, but assured: "But yes, that will be a topic of conversation after the season is over. We'll see, because so far there have been no talks (with Newcastle)." 

Isak is one of the most sought-after strikers across Europe, with a reported price tag of €145m.

However, the former Dortmund player remains unfazed: "I'm not really thinking about my future. I've said many times during a season that I should just focus on my work, and now is probably the worst time to think about anything else."

