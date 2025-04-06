Iraola unhappy with Bournemouth point from West Ham

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits he cannot be happy after their 2-2 draw at West Ham.

Evanilson's double for Bournemouth sandwiched goals for West Ham from Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen.

But despite finishing on a high, Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I think we have to value the point playing away. But no, really we are not very happy with the point.

“No, I think you finish happy when probably you don't deserve the point. You get it at the end like I don't know, Aston Villa away or something like this and it feels good, the point.

“This one, we cannot finish happy with this point. I think we were, of the two teams, the one closest to win it, was Bournemouth.

“We had the better chances and okay, we value the point. It's not the worst result, but not what we wanted.”

Iraola added, “We are a team that normally scores goals, have the chances but we cannot concede two goals today.

“I think it's the same as Ipswich. They are two goals, it's too much to concede in today's game.”