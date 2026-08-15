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Newcastle agree deal for Amar Dedic as medical is arranged before Liverpool opener

Newcastle agree deal for Amar Dedic as medical is arranged before Liverpool opener
Newcastle agree deal for Amar Dedic as medical is arranged before Liverpool openerAction Images via Reuters

Amar Dedic is set to sign for Newcastle United as a deal is agreed this week.

The 23-year-old had a release clause of €50M but according to reports Benfica have accepted a €35M package for the Bosnian international who could make his debut against Liverpool in next weekend's Premier League opener. 

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The news was revealed by Ben Jacobs who also gave details on the deal the right back could sign as he prepares for the switch to the English top flight. 

Newcastle United reach an agreement in principle with Benfica to sign Amar Dedic. Fee is around £30m. 

“Dedic is expected to sign a five-year contract. Move driven by Matthias Jaissle.” 

Following the departures of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Anthony Gordon as well as manager Eddie Howe, Newcastle are under an immense rebuild and Dedic looks like the latest addition to a sign under reconstruction. 

Newcastle's new manager Matthias Jaissle knows Dedić very well from RB Salzburg, as Dedić played 52 times under him for the Austrian side. He has since grown as a player and Jaissle is keen on seeing what he can do for the Magpies. 

Florian Plettenburg revealed his medical is set for next week as Newcastle rush to bring him into the side ahead of the club’s first clash with Liverpool at home next Sunday. 

 

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Premier LeagueAmar DedicMatthias JaissleNewcastle UtdLiverpoolBenficaFootball transfers

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